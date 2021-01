McMichael was called up to the taxi squad Thursday.

McMichael's promotion comes as Alex Ovechkin (COVID-19 protocols) and Evgeni Kuznetsov (COVID-19 protocols) are currently unavailable. McMichael shouldn't be expected to get into a game any time soon, even if those guys aren't available, as Daniel Sprong and Conor Sheary figure to have the inside track to increased minutes.