McMichael was loaned to AHL Hershey on Monday.
McMichael could be back with the big club very soon, as Washington had to move around players in order to be cap compliant before Monday's deadline. He generated 16 goals and 39 points in 57 AHL contests last campaign.
More News
-
Capitals' Connor McMichael: Loaned to AHL Hershey•
-
Capitals' Connor McMichael: Earns first playoff point•
-
Capitals' Connor McMichael: Benefits from gaffe•
-
Capitals' Connor McMichael: One of each Friday•
-
Capitals' Connor McMichael: Returns to practice Wednesday•
-
Capitals' Connor McMichael: Misses practice Tuesday•