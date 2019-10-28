Capitals' Connor McMichael: Scorching in October

McMichael registered 13 goals and 26 points in 12 games with the OHL's London Knights during the month of October.

McMichael is off to a roaring start and is poised to eclipse last season's career-high of 72 points after a breakout month in the major junior ranks. The 18-year-old is worth a gander for those in dynasty formats and is a name to watch when he starts getting traction in the big leagues.