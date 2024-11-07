McMichael scored a goal on a game-high six shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Predators.

McMichael has seven goals over his last seven games, though he doesn't have an assist in that span. The 23-year-old forward is enjoying a breakout campaign on the Capitals' second line, racking up 13 points, 39 shots on net and a plus-7 rating over 12 contests. He's also featured regularly on the power play, though he has yet to earn a point in that situation. While his production is mostly limited to points and shots, he's doing well enough in both to help in most fantasy formats.