McMichael scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Devils.

McMichael's third-period tally put the Capitals ahead for good. The 22-year-old forward has occupied a middle-six role this season, racking up two goals and nine shots on net over six contests. It's encouraging that he's maintained his place in the lineup, but McMichael will need to produce more offense to be an option for most fantasy managers.