Capitals' Connor McMichael: Scores in overtime win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McMichael scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canadiens.
McMichael tallied at 4:21 of overtime to secure the comeback win for the Capitals. The 24-year-old has earned seven points over his last five games, giving him some momentum in a second-line role. For the season, he's at seven goals, 28 points, 95 shots on net and a plus-8 rating over 47 contests. He's still shooting a mere 7.4 percent, so an uptick in scoring is possible for the remainder of the campaign.
