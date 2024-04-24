McMichael scored a goal on six shots in Tuesday's 4-3 Game 2 defeat to the Rangers.
McMichael has managed just two goals in his last 13 games but had recorded just 14 shots before Tuesday's tilt. The 23-year-old center also saw himself restored to a power-play role after having been dropped from the second unit in the prior five outings.
More News
-
Capitals' Connor McMichael: Adds helper in win•
-
Capitals' Connor McMichael: Scores on breakaway•
-
Capitals' Connor McMichael: Strikes on man advantage•
-
Capitals' Connor McMichael: Five goals in last four games•
-
Capitals' Connor McMichael: Pots pair in win•
-
Capitals' Connor McMichael: Scores in loss•