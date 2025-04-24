McMichael scored two goals, including an empty-netter, in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Canadiens in Game 2.

McMichael evened things up for the Capitals shortly after Christian Dvorak broke the deadlock in the second period, and he closed the scoring with an empty-netter in the final seconds of the contest. McMichael scored 26 goals across 82 regular-season appearances. While his decrease in production down the stretch was a concern for fantasy managers heading into the playoffs, this might be the spark he needed to remain productive as a top-six forward and member of the second power-play unit.