McMichael was re-assigned to AHL Hershey on Saturday, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.
McMichael made his NHL debut on Jan. 24, but will need to wait for his next chance to crack the Capitals lineup. The 20-year-old remains worth stashing in dynasty formats in the interim.
