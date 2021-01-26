McMichael was assigned to the taxi squad Tuesday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

The 2019 first-round pick (25th overall) made his NHL debut in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Sabres and posted two PIM and a shot on net over 9:54. He'll go back to the taxi squad for now, and he could end up being assigned to the AHL before the minor-league season begins.