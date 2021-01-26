McMichael was assigned to the taxi squad Tuesday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
The 2019 first-round pick (25th overall) made his NHL debut in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Sabres and posted two PIM and a shot on net over 9:54. He'll go back to the taxi squad for now, and he could end up being assigned to the AHL before the minor-league season begins.
More News
-
Capitals' Connor McMichael: Set for NHL debut•
-
Capitals' Connor McMichael: Could make debut soon•
-
Capitals' Connor McMichael: Promoted to taxi squad•
-
Capitals' Connor McMichael: Assigned to AHL Hershey•
-
Capitals' Connor McMichael: Arrives in Washington•
-
Capitals' Connor McMichael: Joining Capitals at training camp•