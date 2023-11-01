McMichael lined up as the third-line center during Wednesday's practice, Sammi Silber of The Hockey news reports.

McMichael is poised to anchor the third line in the wake of Nicklas Backstrom (hip) announcing he is stepping away from the team to ponder his playing future. The 22-year-old had been a good fit as a top-six winger despite only having two goals and three points in eight games, but will now get an opportunity to return to his natural position following Backstrom's announcement. The 25th overall pick from the 2019 NHL Entry Draft is likely to get a regular role moving forward, but the lack of top-six ice time could make offensive production less consistent, especially as he adapts to the rigors of playing center in the NHL.