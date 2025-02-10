McMichael notched an assist in Sunday's 5-4 shootout loss to Utah.

McMichael has two goals and seven helpers over his last 10 outings. The 24-year-old's production looked to have dipped in December and January, but he's bounced back well as he continues his breakout campaign. He's now at 19 goals, 22 helpers, 119 shots on net and a plus-15 rating over 55 appearances and should have a shot at securing his first 60-point season.