McMichael earned a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-2 loss to Florida.

McMichael has found himself playing a bigger role with the man advantage while Evgeny Kuznetsov (personal) is away from the team. With his marker, the 23-year-old McMichael brought an eight-game pointless streak to a close, though he remains stuck in a 13-game goal drought saying back to Jan. 3 against the Devils. Thanks to the increased role, McMichael should start producing with slightly more consistency.