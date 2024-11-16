McMichael potted two goals in Friday's 5-2 win over Colorado.
McMichael's second goal in the middle frame chased Justus Annunen from the contest. The 23-year-old extended his point streak to five games in the win Friday -- he's racked up five goals and two assists during that span. McMichael is thriving in a top-six role and spot on the No. 1 power-play unit, and he's up to a team-leading 12 goals, seven assists and a plus-11 rating through 16 outings.
