McMichael was recalled from AHL Hershey on Wednesday.

McMichael was technically sent down to the minor leagues ahead Monday's cap compliance deadline, but with Joel Edmundson (hand) and Max Pacioretty (Achilles) now formally on the injured list, the Capitals have added him back to their active roster. The 22-year-old winger was impressive during preseason action and skated frequently on a line with Evgeny Kuznetsov and Tom Wilson. McMichael has some legitimate sleeper appeal if he can stick in Washington's top six.