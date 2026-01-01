Capitals' Connor McMichael: Two helpers against Blueshirts
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McMichael picked up two assists in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.
Both helpers came on Tom Wilson tallies in the second and third periods. McMichael hasn't been able to get on the scoresheet in consecutive games since late November, and on the season he's managed five goals and 21 points in 40 contests.
