McMichael recorded a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Blues.
McMichael bounced back from his pointless performance against the Flames on Tuesday and managed to crack the scoresheet for the fifth time across his last six appearances. The 24-year-old, who's having a career-best season in 2024-25, is up to 21 goals and 45 total points across 59 contests. He's already achieved personal bests in goals, assists, points, plus-minus rating, game-winning goals and power-play points, among several other categories.
