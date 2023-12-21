McMichael will miss Wednesday's game versus the Islanders due to an illness.
McMichael's scoring pace has slowed with just three points over eight games in December. He should be considered questionable for Thursday's game in Columbus. McMichael will likely be replaced by Matthew Phillips for this contest.
