Sheary posted an assist and two hits in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.

Sheary helped out on a Dylan Strome goal in the second period. This was Sheary's second game in a row with an assist. The 30-year-old winger hasn't shown explosive offense yet, but he's been steady with four goals and three helpers in 10 contests. He's added 15 shots, eight hits, six blocked shots, eight PIM and a plus-2 rating while bouncing around the lineup in a variety of roles. The Capitals are missing five of their regular forwards, four of them wingers, so Sheary got a look on the top line Monday.