Sheary tallied a short-handed goal and added two shots during Monday's 6-3 win over the Devils.

Sheary sports four goals and five points through his first seven games and is a feature on the top line alongside Alex Ovechkin. With Connor Brown (lower body) and Tom Wilson (knee) out for the foreseeable future, the 30-year-old could be in for an extended stay in Washington's top six and is worth a look in standard formats.