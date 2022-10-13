Sheary briefly pulled the Capitals to within one goal Wednesday, but the rally fell short in a 5-2 loss to the Bruins.

Sheary, who barely missed out on his first 20-goal season since 2016-17, opened the new campaign with a clutch goal Wednesday. The 30-year-old left winger scored at 12:43 of the second period, cutting the Bruins' lead to 3-2. The momentum didn't last, however. Sheary, who netted 19 goals in 71 appearances last season, seeks to give the Capitals more balanced scoring and challenge his career-high of 23 goals he collected with the Penguins six seasons ago.