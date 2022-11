Sheary scored a goal during Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Lightning.

Sheary, who snapped the Lightning's four-goal surge Sunday, has collected markers in consecutive games versus the Lightning. The back-to-back efforts helped the 30-year-old left winger end a five-game pointless skid (Nov. 1-9). Sheary's sixth goal of the season Sunday pulled the slow-starting Capitals to within 4-1. He finished with three shots during 16:34 of ice time.