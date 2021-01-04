Sheary skated alongside Lars Eller and Richard Panik on the third line during Monday's practice, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Sheary signed a one-year deal with the Capitals in December and appears to get a look in Washington's bottom six at the start of the shortened 2020-21 Season. The 28-year-old garnered a 10 goals and 23 points in 63 games between the Sabres and Penguins during the 2019-20 Season, so is not particularly relevant for fantasy purposes unless he can carve out a more meaningful offensive role with the Capitals.