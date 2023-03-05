Sheary tallied an assist and added four shots during Saturday's 8-3 win over the Sharks.

The helper snapped an eleven-game point drought for Sheary, who had been rumored to be on the trade block prior to Friday's trade deadline. The 30-year-old had been a valuable contributor when the Capitals were struggling earlier in the season, but has posted just one goal and five points in 25 games since the start of 2023 and isn't much of a fantasy asset at this point unless he can start generating offense more consistently.