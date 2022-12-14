Sheary notched two assists and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Sheary helped out Alex Ovechkin's 798th and 799th career tallies, which were scored in the first period. The latter of those goals came on the power play. Through seven outings in December, Sheary has two goals, five helpers and four power-play points. The winger is clearly enjoying life on the top line -- he's up to 18 points (six on the power play), 65 shots, 14 PIM and a minus-4 rating in 31 contests overall.