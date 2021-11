Sheary picked up a power-play goal on his only shot of the game Monday in a 3-2 loss to Tampa Bay.

Sheary re-directed an Evgeny Kuznetsov setup on the doorstep to pull the Capitals to within 3-2 with 8:22 left in the third period. It was the first goal of the season for Sheary, who entered the night with just three assists through his first eight games. The 29-year-old had 14 goals and 22 points in 53 contests last season, his first with the Caps.