Sheary scored a goal on five shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Sheary got the Capitals on the board in the second period, and he had a number of dangerous chances to add more throughout the game. The winger had been held off the scoresheet over his last seven outings prior to ending the skid Tuesday. He's up to 12 tallies, 17 helpers, 101 shots on net, 39 hits and a plus-8 rating through 50 contests overall.