Sheary scored two goals Thursday in a 6-3 win over the Islanders.

Sheary made the most of his 9:07 of ice time. These were his first two goals as a Cap. He put his team up 3-1 with a low shot at the 9:07 mark of the second and followed that 1:13 later with a deflection off a point shot. Sheary is now 28, so what you see is what you get. But his hands are as good as ever and if he gets the chance, he could surprise in the fantasy arena.