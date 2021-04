Sheary registered a goal and two assists with two shots in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Flyers.

Sheary racked up a season-best three points, opening the scoring eight minutes into the game before dishing out helpers on power-play goals by Tom Wilson and Alex Ovechkin. The 28-year-old Sheary has put up three goals and two assists in his last two outings, while upping his season shooting percentage to a career-high 20.0 percent.