Sheary notched an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Predators.

The Capitals' fourth line managed the puck well in the offensive zone, and Sheary helped sustain that when he got on the ice for a shift. He then set up Alexei Protas' tally at 6:44 of the third period, which gave the Capitals a 2-0 lead. While not flashy, Sheary has collected four goals and two assists through nine games this season, playing in a variety of roles as needed with the Capitals' wing depth tested by injuries. The winger has added 14 shots on net, six hits, six blocked shots, eight PIM and a plus-1 rating.