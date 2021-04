Sheary scored a pair of goals, with one coming on the power-play, in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Bruins. He finished with three shots.

Sheary finished off a well-executed 3-on-2 rush midway through the first period to give Washington a 3-0 lead, then he made it a 4-0 game with a power-play tally less than five minutes into the middle frame. The goals were his ninth and 10th of the season, the fifth straight year he's reached double figures in that category.