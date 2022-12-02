Sheary scored a power-play goal on three shots, added an assist and logged two hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Sheary set up a Martin Fehervary goal in the first period before adding one of his own to give the Capitals a 2-0 lead. This was Sheary's first multi-point effort of the year, as his offense hasn't seen much of a boost despite top-line minutes in recent games. The winger has eight goals, five helpers, three power-play points, 49 shots on net, 19 hits and a minus-3 rating through 25 appearances.