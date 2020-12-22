Sheary agreed to terms on a one-year, $735,000 contract with Washington on Tuesday.

Last season saw Sheary rejoin the Penguins following a deadline swap between Pittsburgh and Buffalo return Sheary to the Steel City. In eight regular-season contests with the Pens, Sheary garnered one goal and three helpers, giving him a combined 23 points in 63 games last year. It was the lowest point total of the winger's five year NHL career, which likely factored into him signing a minimum deal with the Caps, essentially a 'prove-it' contract. Sheary will be hard-pressed to break into the top-six and may even have to settle for being a healthy scratch from time to time.