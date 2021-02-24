Sheary scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Penguins.
Sheary gave the Capitals a 2-1 lead in the second period with a one-timer from the right dot, his third goal in the last five games, two of which have come against his former club. The 28-year-old has five goals and an assist through 15 games in his first season with Washington.
