Sheary (lower body) isn't expected to suit up in Sunday's matchup with the Flyers, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

The 28-year-old will miss his second straight game with the lower-body issue, as the Capitals continue to deal with injury and illness to the forward group. Sheary has been decent this season when available, notching two goals and three points across eight games. Though the lineup has yet to be confirmed, the Captials are expected to roll with 11 forwards and seven defensmen for Sunday's game.