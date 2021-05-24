Sheary scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Bruins in Game 5.

Sheary buried a rebound just 11 seconds into the third period to get the Capitals on the board, but they couldn't tie the game. The goal was his only point in five postseason contests, and the winger added just five shots on goal, six hits and a minus-4 rating. The 28-year-old added 14 tallies and eight helpers in 53 regular-season games this year.