Sheary scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 5-2 loss to Calgary.

Sheary has nine goals and 14 points in 26 games this season. Four of those points have come on the power play. He should continue to make infrequent contributions with the man advantage, but Sheary's not expected to be a major source of power-play points given that he entered Saturday's game averaging a modest 1:28 of power-play ice time.