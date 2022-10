Sheary scored the eventual game-winning goal as the Capitals rallied past the Canucks 6-4 Monday.

Sheary, who has not eclipsed the 20-goal plateau since 2016-17, is ascending to snap the slide. The 30-year-old left winger scored Monday for the second-straight game and the third time this season. Sheary's goal at 12:44 of the third period handed the Capitals a one-goal lead they would not surrender. Sheary also added four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating.