Sheary recorded a power-play assist and went minus-2 in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Jets.

Sheary has continued his strong play into December -- he has two goals and three assists through six games this month. The 30-year-old winger is finding success on the top and second power-play unit. He's up to nine goals, seven helpers, 62 shots on net, a minus-5 rating and five power-play points through 30 contests.