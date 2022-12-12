Sheary recorded a power-play assist and went minus-2 in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Jets.
Sheary has continued his strong play into December -- he has two goals and three assists through six games this month. The 30-year-old winger is finding success on the top and second power-play unit. He's up to nine goals, seven helpers, 62 shots on net, a minus-5 rating and five power-play points through 30 contests.
