Sheary registered a goal while logging 13:30 of ice time during Tuesday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

The goal snapped a seven-game point drought for Sheary, who has run remarkably cold since a hot start to the season with only two goals and six points in 33 games since the calendar rolled into 2023. The 30-year-old has yet to be scratched from the lineup but without any sustained offensive production or exposure to top-six minutes, possesses negligble fantasy value at this point.