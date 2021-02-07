Contrary to a previous report, Sheary (lower body) will play in Sunday's game against the Flyers, Mike Vogel of the Capitals' official site reports.
Sheary wasn't expected to play in Sunday's game, but he took warmups with the fourth line and is on track to crack the lineup after missing just one contest. The 28-year-old has recorded three points and five shots on net through eight games.
