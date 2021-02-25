Sheary skated alongside Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov during Thursday's morning skate, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Head coach Peter Laviolette heaped praise on Sheary during the morning press conference, saying that "...he's been one of our most effective forwards... he's a guy for me that has done a really good job... his position has been well-earned". The speedy winger has been quite productive offensively with five goals in 15 games despite managing just 11:14 of ice time. The 28-year-old will enjoy a significant boost to his short-term fantasy value as long as he skates with such talented linemates, so consider using him in standard and daily formats.