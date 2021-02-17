Sheary scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 3-1 win over Pittsburgh.

Sheary, a former Penguin, opened the scoring just under five minutes into the second period, taking a centering feed from Richard Panik and beating Tristan Jarry from the bottom of the faceoff circle. The 28-year-old has three goals and one assist through 11 games in a complementary role for the Capitals.