Sheary provided an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Sheary helped out on the second of Alex Ovechkin's two goals in the game. In his last six appearances, Sheary has a goal and four assists while primarily playing in a top-six role. The 29-year-old winger is up to the 40-point mark for just the second time in his career, and he's added 124 shots on net, 41 hits, 43 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 66 appearances.