Sheary (lower body) is expected to be unavailable against the Rangers on Thursday,

Sheary is just the latest forward for the Capitals to find himself on the shelf, as the team remains without Lars Eller (upper body) or Evgeny Kuznetsov (COIVD-19 protocols). In eight appearances this season, the 28-year-old Sheary has garnered two goals on five shots, one assist and four PIM while averaging 10:49 of ice time. Once the team has a full complement of players, Sheary is far from a lock for minutes as he has twice served as a healthy scratch this year.