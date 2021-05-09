Sheary scored the game winner in a 2-1 OT win over the Flyers on Saturday.

He drove the net with a defender on his back, took a pass and went backhand-forehand against Alex Lyon, slipping the puck between the goalie's pads. The puck eventually trickled over the line. It was Sheary's 14th goal of the season (52 games), but just his second point in his last 10 games.