Sheary recorded an assist in Monday's 5-2 victory over the Islanders.

Sheary has helpers in back-to-back games, giving him six points in his previous nine outings. While the Caps won't be making the playoffs, the 30-year-old winger should be capable of offering decent fantasy value in Washington's final two contests. The strong end to the campaign should help Sheary secure a new contract in the offseason, though whether he returns to the Caps remains to be seen.