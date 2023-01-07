Sheary tallied an assist and dished three hits during Friday's 3-2 loss to the Predators.

The helper gives Sheary nine points over his last seven games -- alongside a sterling plus-11 rating. The 30-year-old has been glued to the top line alongside Alex Ovechkin in recent weeks, but the imminent return of Tom Wilson (knee) and Nicklas Backstrom (hip) is likely to drastically alter the makeup of Washington's top six which could lead to a reduced role for Sheary. The speedy winger should continue to be a valuable role player for the Capitals, but fantasy managers should keep an eye on his usage in coming games to determine his fantasy upside moving forward.