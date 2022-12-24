Sheary delivered two assists in a 4-1 win over Winnipeg on Friday.
He snapped a three-game point slump. Sheary will go down in history as getting a secondary assist on Alex Ovechkin's 801st goal -- the one that tied Gordie Howe for second all-time on the goal list. Sheary will have some fantasy value as long as he's hopping the boards alongside the Gr8 one.
