Sheary delivered two assists in a 4-1 win over Winnipeg on Friday.

He snapped a three-game point slump. Sheary will go down in history as getting a secondary assist on Alex Ovechkin's 801st goal -- the one that tied Gordie Howe for second all-time on the goal list. Sheary will have some fantasy value as long as he's hopping the boards alongside the Gr8 one.