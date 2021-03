Sheary scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 4-0 win over the Devils.

It's his second multi-point performance in the last seven games, although Sheary was held off the scoresheet entirely in the other five. The 28-year-old winger has some DFS appeal while he retains a spot in the top six for the Caps, but on the season he has only seven goals and 12 points through 30 games.